Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is WealthShield Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average of $141.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.