Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €80.18 ($82.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. Varta has a 12-month low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($171.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Further Reading

