Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €80.18 ($82.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. Varta has a 12-month low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($171.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

