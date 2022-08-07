Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

VBLT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

