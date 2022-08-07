VAULT Trading 154.2% Higher This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 110.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $195,983.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VAULT has traded 154.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00625694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
VAULT Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
