VeChain Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $77.40 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00028750 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

