Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,207 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.36% of Veeva Systems worth $117,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $342.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

