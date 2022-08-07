Velo Trading Up 10.3% This Week (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Velo has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velo has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

