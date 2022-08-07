Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

