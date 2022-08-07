Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Reduced by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Verra Mobility worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $89,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 3.2 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 58.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

