VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,835.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.49 million and $18,835.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00633294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,732,217 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

