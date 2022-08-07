Vestor Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,707.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UI opened at $315.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.26. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.