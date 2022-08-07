Vestor Capital LLC Sells 31,804 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,804 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock opened at $433.43 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.99 and a 200 day moving average of $427.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

