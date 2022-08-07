Vestor Capital LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Five9 by 4,626.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,624. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $206.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

