Viacoin (VIA) Trading 65.1% Lower This Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 64.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 65.1% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3,264.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00265604 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 141.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

