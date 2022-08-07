VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $3.95 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.