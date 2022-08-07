VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $11.36 million and $54,937.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

