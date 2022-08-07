Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

VGZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

