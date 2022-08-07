VITE (VITE) Price Reaches $0.0315

VITE (VITE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $2.05 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,818,667 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

