VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,978 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of VMware worth $40,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

