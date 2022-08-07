Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,705. Vontier has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

