Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $371,684,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,265,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

