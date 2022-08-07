Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 128.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $533,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $388,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

