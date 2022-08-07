Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 70,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.