Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $7,530,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $5,020,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $5,020,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $4,788,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

LGVCU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

