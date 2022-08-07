Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,964 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 119.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

