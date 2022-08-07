Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at $10,530,925,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.