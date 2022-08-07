Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 25,444 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,444 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 778.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of RCM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

