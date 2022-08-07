Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 111,548 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,548 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

