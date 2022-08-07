Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Tops $196,219.39

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $196,219.39 and $95,400.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $41.98 or 0.00180719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.