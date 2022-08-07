Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Volume Hits $316,811.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $316,811.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

