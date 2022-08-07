WaykiChain Price Tops $0.0771 on Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and $719,531.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.97 or 1.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067644 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.