WazirX (WRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.69 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. WazirX has a total market cap of $92.27 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00633518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

