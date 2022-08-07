WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.49 and its 200 day moving average is $234.87. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

