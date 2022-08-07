WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

