WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

