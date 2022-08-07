WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

