WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $200.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

