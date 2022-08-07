WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $1.79 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

