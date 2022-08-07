WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,435 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

