WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

