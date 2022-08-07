WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 35,006 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

