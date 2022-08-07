WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 9,009 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

