Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 33,955 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

