Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 374.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

