Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $60.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

