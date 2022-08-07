Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $714,000 Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,335,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after purchasing an additional 695,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173,918.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 269,573 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

