Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $759,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Shares of AON opened at $287.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average is $287.72. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

