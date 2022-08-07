Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,723,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

GDXJ opened at $33.74 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.