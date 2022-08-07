Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.