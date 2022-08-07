Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

